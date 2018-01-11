Police in Chikwawa have taken into custody 24-year-old Ephraim M’bumpha for allegedly murdering his two grandparents over witchcraft accusations.

M’bumpha is suspected to have brutally killed Wilfred M’bumpha,96, and Ntchayi M’bumpha Nyamande.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Nankumba Village in the area of sub Traditional Authority Masache in the district.

On the particular night, the suspect, sells secondhand clothes at Ngabu Trading Centre, travelled to his original home while harbouring evil intentions.

Whilst there, he summoned both the deceased and another uncle on the pretext of discussing family matters.

In the course of discussion, the suspect, however, produced a panga knife and hacked the two grandparents while accusing them of bewitching him in the same way as they did to his late father.

He fled from the scene, leaving the grannies dead.

Postmortem results showed that the two died due to severe loss of blood secondary to deep cut wounds.

M’bumpha was arrested Wednesday morning at his rented house at N’gabu Trading Centre, and has since been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear before court soon after all investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, police in the district is strongly condemning the killing, and has since warned that all perpetrators in witchcraft accusations will be brought to justice.