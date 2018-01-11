SHARE


A 34-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught manufacturing fake fertilizers which he wanted to present on the market other companies`s products.

The suspect has been identified as Kennedy Zimba who was caught packing the fake products that he wanted to sell as products of Falcon Brand, NPK-23:21:0+4s and Optichem Limited Chitowe fertilizers respectively.

On 6th January, well-wishers tipped the police that the suspect was mixing organic manure and urea fertilizer thereafter packing the products in sacks with a label of Falcon Brand, NPK-23:21:0+4s.

Police rushed to the scene where it was discovered that he was also parking cattle dung in sacks labeled Optichem Ltd Chitowe Fertilizer.

A total number of 130 bags was confiscated from the suspect`s warehouse and it will be used as evidence when he appears in court soon.

Zimba hails from Dzombe village in the area of traditional authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.



