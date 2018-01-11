Midima Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Limbe Wednesday sentenced a 44 year old John Umali to seven years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for raping his daughter in-law.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Patrick Mussa said that the court through police prosecutor, Inspector Aaron Zintambira heard that the victim was staying with her husband in Machinjiri together with her father in-law.

He told the court that on April 13, 2017, the convict sent his son to a far away market to buy some commodities.

He then called the victim into the house where he produced some herbs and told her that they were meant to vindicate her husband from bad luck since he was not getting a job and that she would do the ritual without knowledge of her husband.

“At first the victim consented thinking it was being done in good faith, but when she was given the charm tied on a piece of cloth to put in her private parts she refused to do so. The convict threatened the victim that if she will not do the ritual, both her and her husband will go mad or dies instantly, a development which brought fear on her and she accepted.

“After putting the charm into her private parts, the convict forced the victim down and raped her and she was told not to reveal anything to her husband, but when her husband came back, she gathered courage and revealed the story,” Zintambira narrated.

He added that the matter was reported to Mkolokoti Police Unit and the convict was arrested and charged of rape which is contrary to section 133 of the penal code.

In mitigation, Umali pleaded with the court for a lenient punishment considering that he is on Tuberculosis (TB) treatment and that he is taking ARV’s.

Passing out his judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Mangawa Makhalira said cases of rape are becoming rampant in the country therefore a strong punishment have to be given in order to deter other would be offenders.

He sentenced Umali to seven years IHL.

Umali hails from Mbwana Village, Traditional Authority Chigaru in Blantyre.

Source:Mana