Nchalo United have confirmed their interest in Charles Manda, to replace head coach Mavuto Lungu as they return to the country’s top flight league in the 2018 season.

Lungu steered the team back to the Super League a few weeks ago, after clinching the Masters Southern Region Football League championship.

He however does not possess a CAF B coaching licence, which is a minimum qualification for a Super League head coach, hence the club’s decision.

“We are indeed talking to Manda to engage him as our coach, because at the moment Lungu does not have the right papers for the job, so we would like to align ourselves with club licencing tenets as mandated by the Football Association of Malawi.

“Discussions with Manda are still underway, and once everything is finalised we will announce the news,” said Nchalo general secretary Beston Malunga.

Asked on Lungu’s future with the club, Malunga said it’s all on him to decide.

“His contract expires at the end of this month but we would love to keep him. However it will depend on him being comfortable with a different role or not, because heading the coaching panel is not possible anymore,” concluded Malunga.

Manda was reported to be on his way to Azam Tigers to replace Patricio Kulemeka who is said to be tied with studies. He even appeared on the Tigers bench in their final game of the 2017 league season, when Kulemeka was absent.

But Tigers technical director Robin Alufandika says there is nothing in place between the two parties at the moment.

Manda’s last job in the elite league was a disastrous spell with Civil Service United in 2016, which saw the club relegated at the end of the campaign.

He has previously mentored Be Forward Wanderers, the defunct Escom United and Tigers.