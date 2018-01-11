Information sourced by faceofmalawi indicates that well-known broadcaster, Philip Business who works with the state-controlled Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) has been transferred from Television to radio.

The reason for the transfer is not known at the moment.

Philip Business is known for praising President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika with his Chindunji programme aired at MBC tv.

In the programme, Philip Business featured chiefs and other religious with an aim of defending Mutharika at the same time attacking the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) under Dr. Lazarus Chakwera.

The programme attracted criticisms from all corners with others asking the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) to act on the programme.

Recently MBC fired Geoffrey Kapusa for being critical of the propaganda programmes at the state owned broadcast aimed at turning the image of Chakwera and that of Sidik Mia.