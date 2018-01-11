Be Forward Wanderers have unveiled their new players ahead of the club’s CAF Champions League tie with AS Vita.

All eyes were on Blessings Tembo, who, after signing a three year deal with the club from Silver Strikers, made a U-turn when he claimed that he signed the contract under duress.

However, the contractual dispute between Wanderers and Silver Strikers was put to an end when the player traveled to Blantyre to start a new life with the 2017 TNM Super League champions.

Former Azam Tigers trio of Peter Cholopi, William Thole and Dan Kumwenda and ex-Premier Bet Wizards’ duo of Dennis Chembezi and Misheck Botomani were also unveiled to the media at Blantyre Sports Club.

Wanderers regrouped on Monday in readiness for the Champions League clash.

They will start the campaign away from home before hosting the Kinshasa side a week later at Bingu National Stadium.