A Woman in Phalombe on Wednesday delivered a baby on her own behind a toilet at Phalombe Health Centre after being denied entry to the labour ward by nurses, faceofmalawi can reveal.

According to information at hand, the woman was twice denied entry to the labour by nurses the time for her was not due and that the room was being cleaned.

Berita Muloso, a mother to the woman confirmed of the development in an interview with the press, saying her daughter delivered the baby with the help of well-wishers although the nurses were there.

Phalombe District Health Spokesperson Daniel Chioko also confirmed of the development in separate interview.

It is said that the nurses rushed to the toilet to assist the woman after a commotion.