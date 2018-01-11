SHARE


He would be the male heir to the family’s smallholdings.

To pay for the IVF treatment, Omkari’s husband sold his buffalos, mortgaged his land, spent his life savings, and took out a credit card loan!

Doctors were shocked when the elderly woman got pregnant, and with twins no less.

“I’ve been in medicine for 20 years, and I have never heard of such a case,” Omkari’s gynecologist said.

After a hectic and painful pregnancy, the twins — one boy and one girl — were delivered by emergency C-section. They were born one month premature, and each weighed 2 pounds.

At first, doctors said both babies were healthy. But at the age of 4, the female twin named Barsaat tragically passed away.

The boy, Akashvani, is now about 8 years old. To this day, Omkari says people often mistake her for Akashvani’s grandmother.

The unconventional mother-son duo six years after Omkari delivered the twins, she struggles



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here