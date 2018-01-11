



Eight Malawian nationals working at the Zimbabwean High Commission in Lilongwe have not received their December salaries despite other workers at the embassy having received their pay in time, The Daily Times has learnt.

An inside source who confided in The Daily Times said the Malawian staff at the embassy are the only ones that are not paid their salaries consistently and can be paid for two consecutive months and get no pay in the subsequent months.

“At the moment, we have not yet received our December salaries. This has been going on for a long time and our bosses seem not to be concerned about our welfare, we wish there was some sort of intervention by the Malawi Government to bail us out of this situation,” one of the affected employees said.

The staff alleges that this happens although their expatriate counterparts apparently live in opulence.

An official from the embassy who took our call on behalf of the high commissioner and angrily denied to reveal herself before cutting the line, could neither deny nor confirm the reports.

“Who told you that? Who gave you that information?” the audibly charged respondent asked.

When this reporter declined to name the inside sources, the lady burst with outrage saying she cannot respond on the matter and the inside sources are better placed to validate the information.

“Then those sources should verify your information than coming to the embassy and asking such questions, these people are not employed by Malawi Times (The Daily Times), they are employed by Zimbabwe Embassy, so the sources should get from the embassy the correct position,” the official said.

The issue is not new with a background of the employees delivering a petition on the same to the Ministries of Labour and Foreign Affairs in 2016.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rejoice Shumba, said the ministry would only intervene if they were approached but, this far, the ministry has not received any complaint regarding the issue.





