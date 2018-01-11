



Four agents of international money transfer company, Zoona, have become millionaires from their operations in just two years.

The four are running multiple money transfer kiosks in Dedza, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi.

This came out when the company nominated the four as the best performers in the year 2017.

Getrude Phiri, who runs 14 Zoona kiosks in the city of Lilongwe narrated that it has not been an easy road since she decided to become an agent but her life has been transformed with first hand entrepreneurship experience.

“I decided to become an agent in 2014 when I had finished my contract with the Reserve Bank of Malawi and Zoona was not as popular at that time. They trained us and it was tough going because at first, we thought it will be a job but we realised we were responsible to increase the funds by ourselves to earn more.

“Currently, my kiosk transacts in excess of K19 million annually and I am able to earn more than a million and offer jobs to others as an entrepreneur,” Phiri said.

Zoona Managing Director, Killy Kanjo, stressed that such developments are what the company set out to achieve especially in bringing economic empowerment to the youth of the country.

She revealed that the company has experienced tremendous growth in the year 2017 and is looking at bringing more innovations on its platform in the new year.

“2017 has been a phenomenal year for Zoona. We have seen growth in our revenue and an increase in the number of our outlets through the Kiosks that our agents are opening like these four have explained.

“We have also received a nod from the Reserve Bank to expand our operations to bulk payments, bill payments and a savings kind of product, which we intend to introduce very soon in 2018,” Kanjo said.





