Villagers in Mulanje on Tuesday stoned to death a murder suspect who stabbed to death another man.

The mob justice occurred at Chakuma Village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.

The murder suspect has been identified as Masha Mulero, 36, while his victim is Farook Namapalo, 29.

According to Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer Gresham Ngwira, some villagers told Mulero that a man called Jonasi Naminga was in a secret relationship with his wife.

“Following this, Mulero, a well-known criminal, found Naminga drinking beer at his wife’s house. It was at this point that Mulero confronted Naminga and in the process stabbed him on his back,” Ngwira said.

As this was happening, Farook Namapalo was around and when he tried to rescue Naminga, Mulero stabbed him on the chest with the knife and ran away.

Namapalo was taken to M’biza Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

“This angered relatives and other villagers who hunted for Mulero and stoned him to death,” said Ngwira.

Naminga who is aged 35 was taken to Mulanje District Hospital for treatment.

The two dead men were from Chakuma Village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje.

Meanwhile Mulanje police have condemned the incident and are advising the general public to avoid carrying offensive weapons such as knives to curb not only murder cases, but also others like assaults.