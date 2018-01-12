



Versatile midfielder Righteous Banda has finally signed for Nyasa Big Bullets for K5.5 million.

Banda signed a two-year contract with the People’s Team yesterday in presence of his manager Jimmy Linje, Civil Sporting Club general secretary Ronald Chiwaula and Bullets officials.

The agreement has a clause that Civil will get a 20 percent cut should the player be sold outside the country.

The player’s deal nearly fell through twice within the week after the two parties failed to agree on the transfer fee. Initially, the player was pegged at K10 million.

Said Banda after putting pen to paper: “I am happy to have signed for Bullets. My wish has always been to play for them. So, when the offer came, I could not resist.”

On his part, Chiwaula said they were happy that the deal has materialised.

“We did not expect to conclude it there and then after what happened earlier in the week and also what we experienced in the deals involving Emmanuel Zoya and John Lanjesi when we had to wait for a year to get payment from them [Bullets].

“We didn’t want to lose the player, but then his heart is with Bullets and we had to let him go. We will miss his services because he is a complete player” he said.

On his part, Linje thanked Civil for releasing Banda.

Banda, 22, scored seven goals for Civil in the just-ended season. The 1.65 metres player is versatile as he can play as an attacking midfielder, a striker or winger.

He was promoted fromCivil’s reserve side four years ago.

The post BB finally sign Righteous Banda appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link