



Nyasa Big Bullets have dissolved their executive committee and appointed a board of directors to run the club as a commercial entity.

The club unveiled the 10 directors yesterday during a news conference in Blantyre where it was disclosed that the main supporters committee will be the only existing committee and its elected chairperson automatically qualifies as director of supporters.

The board of directors will be led by Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) board chairperson Konrad Buckle as president while the firm’s finance director, Fleetwood Haiya, is now the club’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Chairperson for the dissolved executive committee, Noel Lipipa, is now sales and marketing director whereas former chairperson Malinda Chinyama has been roped in as technical director. Chifundo Makande, Sadik Malinga and Stone Mwamadi are directors of finance, supporters development and supporters, respectively.

Private practice legal firm M&M Global will be legal director. General secretary of the now-defunct executive committee, Albert Chigoga, the Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Dimitri Kalaitzs, Demo Kalaitzs and Escort Chinula are board members.

“We have chosen the directors very wisely to make the club a strong commercial entity,” said Buckle, adding that, Haiya, as CEO, will handle all communication about the club.

According to Haiya, they are in the process of creating the club’s mission and setting the objectives for each directorship.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held in Lilongwe last year, endorsed that the cigarette manufacturing company should take full control of the club for the first five years after which they will list it on Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE) and own 70 percent shares while the remaining 30 percent will be offered to any supporter, investor or public.

The post BB replace exco with board of directors appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link