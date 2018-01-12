



Sponsors, Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC), Thursday completed the take-over of Nyasa Big Bullets, as the majority shareholder, after dissolving the team’s Executive Committee, and replacing it with Board of Directors.

The move is aimed at empowering Bullets to run as a fully fledged company.

NMC unveiled 10 directors yesterday during a press briefing held at the company’s head office in Mandala, Blantyre.

Following the changes, NMC Chairperson, Konrad Buckle, is now Bulllets’ President whereas the company’s Finance Director, Fleetwood Haiya, is the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

“It now means that all communication to the club, and from the club will go through the Chief Executive Officer. We have chosen the directors very wisely to make the club a strong commercial entity,” Buckle said.

Businessperson Noel Lipipa, who was the team’s chairperson, has now been appointed Sales and Marketing Director.

Outspoken Bullets’ trustee and former chairperson, Malinda Chinyama, is the Technical Director.

Bullets Supporters’ Chairperson Stone Mwamwadi has been named Director of Supporters whereas Chifundo Makande is the Finance Director while former Bullets vice chairperson, Sadik Malinga, is the Director of Supporters’ Development.

Board members include Albert Chigoga (forme r general secretary), Reverend Moyenda Kanjerwa, Dimitri Kalaitzs, Demo Kalaitzs and Escort Chinula whereas AM &M Global will be Legal Director.

Meanwhile, Haiya has said Bullets have ceased running as a community entity as they are now a limited company.

“The board of directors is to oversee the running of the club,” he said.

Earlier, yesterday, the confusion surrounding Civil Sporting Club’s Righteous

Banda’s transfer ended yesterday when the playmaker signed a two-year deal with Bullets at a fee believed to be K5.5 million.

Transfer talks appeared to have hit a snag on Tuesday when Bullets and Civil failed to agree on terms.

The People’s Team was not happy with Civil’s inclusion of a clause in the transfer agreement, demanding a 20 percent cut if Bullets sold the player to another team.

However, following Bullets’ supporters outcry, sponsor, NMC moved in to facilitate the signing of the player, who can feature either as a winger or striker.

Civil General Secretary, Ronald Chiwaula, yesterday confirmed that they reached a compromise after reducing the asking price, which was, initially, pegged at K10 million.

“The fee is in the same region we were looking for [K5.5million].

Bullets have satisfied our demands, including making a payment and inserting a clause, entitling us to a 20 percent cut if they sale him to another side,” he said.

Banda yesterday said he was delighted to join Bullets.

“Every player dreams of playing for a big team and professional football. I believe that I have made the right move to realise my dream,” he said.





