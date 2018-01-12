The Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) says it is investigating authenticity of pictures which circulated on social media showing Reverend Billy Gama with a young woman at a beach.

According to information sourced by Malawi24, the synod is investigating Gama who is Mulanje CCAP moderator and will make conclusions in line with its internal governance policy procedure.

In a letter signed by synod secretary Reverend Alex Maulana, the synod has also apologised for the distress the picture has caused on its members.

“In meantime the synod would like to register its apologies for any inconvenience and distress that this story has caused on its members and members of the general public at large,” reads the synod statement.

Gama found himself engulfed in the scandal in early days of 2018 when the picture depicting him with the young woman suspected to be his lover went viral on social media.

The reverend however claimed that the picture was photoshopped, according to a post that also circulated on social media.

“I categorically deny my identity in that picture. I have seen it and it shocks me that people are associating me with that man. I wish people would search my pictures online and compare with that man. We are two different people,” Reverend Gama said.

Gama added that the story affected him as a person and pastor.

He said: “I am a respected family man and pastor who leads thousands of church members as such these kind of evil fabrications have a bearing on both my family and church. It is very wrong. May God forgive all who injured me without first verifying the contents of that picture.”