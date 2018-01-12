The wrangle involving Blessings Tembo’s free transfer from Silver Strikers to Be Forward Wanderers was finally put to rest yesterday when the midfielder started training with the Nomads.

Tembo joined his new team-mates at Blantyre Sports Club where they are preparing for next month’s Confederation of African Football (Caf) preliminary round ties against AS Vita of the Democratic of Congo.

Tembo’s Manager, Jimmy Linje, said he did not want to talk much about his client’s move to Wanderers.

“Everything is now water under the bridge. He [Blessings] is now in Blantyre. I won’t speak on anything more regarding Blessings’ transfer because that is what we have agreed with Nomads,” he said.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, said they were delighted to have Tembo in training.

“He is with us and everyone has welcomed him. Our preparations are now on track as every player, we targeted, has shown up for training,” he said.

Tembo’s transfer courted controversy after he signed a three-year contract with Wanderers, then U-turned that he wanted to stay put at Silver.

The former Civil Sporting Club winger had claimed that Wanderers made him sign the contract under duress.

Meanwhile, Madeira has said Wanderers were happy with new arrivals that include Dennis Chembezi, Misheck Botomani from Premier Bet Wizards, Dan Kumwenda, William Thole, Peter Cholopi (formerly of Azam Tigers) and free-agent Niyikiza Aimable.

“We have almost every player that we are looking for.

The good thing is that they have started preparations on time, and this will help the team to gel,” he said.

Wanderers are yet to disclose the list of players they would offload.