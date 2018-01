Illegal timber sawyers in Viphya plantation popularly known as Chikangawa Forest are suspected to have poisoned Raiply Malawi Limited’s tree seedlings worth K40 million. Raiply Malawi Limited’s Forestry Manager, Nathaniel Nthala said in an interview…

The post Chikangawa illegal sawyers poison Raiply Malawi tree seedlings worth K40m appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link