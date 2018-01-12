



Long queues, congestion and slow service remains the situation at the road traffic offices as majority automobile users are yet to migrate their driver’s license data to the new system.

The Road Traffic Directorate recently announced that it has extended the deadline for the migration of license data from the old to new Malawi Traffic Information System (Maltis) from December 2017 to January 31 2018.

The directorate could not spell out the number of old license holders that were yet to migrate as its spokesperson was yet to respond to our questionnaire.

But in a recent statement, the directorate indicated that every license holder with a license card issued from the old system is required to process a traffic register card for data migration and merging.

A visit by The Daily Times to the Southern Region’s road traffic offices in Blantyre on Wednesday morning found long queues with some vehicles blocking part of the road.

This has been the case for the past three weeks as the large number of people seeking various services at the road traffic directorate is growing.

Some people we spoke to clearly spelt out their frustrations over slow pace of the process.

One of the people we spoke to said he had been going to the offices for three days but was yet to conclude the migration process.

“Using normal routes seems to be too involving and time consuming. But for the people that have contacts within the offices, it is done in no time,” he said.

Another, who had traveled from Lilongwe, assuming to access faster services at the Blantyre office also lamented saying the problem was common.

“I wanted not only to migrate my license to the new system but also to upgrade it from C1 to C1PG. But, no success yet. I think it all depends on the one helping you within,” he said.

Another person we spoke to who only identified himself as Mbewe seeking for renewal of his vehicle’s Certificate of Fitness (CoF) said most people at the Blantyre office were there for the system upgrade.





