Former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC radio two) presenter Annie Kadamanja, populary known as Annie K was laid to rest on Thursday in the capital Lilongwe.

Kadamanja died on Wednesday morning after a long illness.

Annie K came to the light in early 2000 with her top voice on MBC Radio 2 hosting drive time and good morning (Breakfast shows).

She left MBC at the time when Radios 1 and 2 merged with the Television (MBCTv) and joined to Galaxy radio before her media stint faded slowly with Lilongwe based Maziko FM.

Annie K worked along with top Radio announcers such as Joy Nathu, Martin Chilimampunga, James Gumbwa, Kondwani Chisasa among others.

The death of Annie K has left a gap in the media industry.