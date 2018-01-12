One of the political analysts in the country has cast doubt on former Vice President Cassim Chilumpha’s chances of winning the 2019 elections.

Chilumpha recently launched a new party called Assembly for Democracy and Development (ADD) and is expected to contest in the 2019 general elections.

However, political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche has stressed that ADD has to put in more effort if is to win the 2019 elections since currently the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are the favourites.

“Chilumpha’s ADD will have to produce a rare political miracle to win in 2019. Malawi politics has shaped itself in a way that DPP and MCP are the only real challengers for power in the next general elections,” he said.

Mkhutche said the party should invest in people and be clear on what it will bring to Malawians if is to be successful.

“Dr Chilumpha needs to invest in people if ADD is to succeed. The party has to place itself as a voice of the masses. It also has to make sure to be clear in what it stands for,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.

He said that in the country often new parties do not offer alternatives in terms of ideologies and approaches.

On political weight of Dr Chilumpha, Mkhutche said the former veep can’t be really described as a heavyweight and Malawians did not see the best of Chilumpha as he had a bad relationship with late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

“Chilumpha never rose up as a special breed of politicians during his prime time. The highest he ever went in his career was being Vice President from 2004 – 2009 under UDF.

“The election of both him and late Bingu wa Mutharika as party candidates, and then as two first citizens, were by the hand of President Bakili Muluzi. His tenure was also characterized by a troubled relationship with his boss,” Mkhutche told Malawi24.