



Former president Joyce Banda has asked the courts to order Mzimba Hora Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher Mzomera Ngwira to return a vehicle and other items she gave him when he was the People’s Party (PP) Provincial Chairperson for the Northern Region.

Ngwira, who is currently being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on corruption allegations, resigned from PP and joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to summons filed by Banda’s lawyer, George Kadzipatike, the former president retains ownership of the motor vehicle, a KIA registration number ZA 1457, which was given to Ngwira to ease his mobility challenges when he was a PP member.

The other items which Banda and PP claim Ngwira is clinging to are a mini-bus, three motorcycles, 20 bicycles and party cloth.

According to the party’s constitution, the items were supposed to be handed back within 14 days after his expulsion on December 14 2015.

Banda also denies Ngwira’s claims that she gave him the vehicle as a gift arguing that the party has never relinquished rights over the property in question.

Banda, who remains in self –imposed exile after her 2014 loss to Peter Mutharika in the tripartite elections, accused the parliamentarian for using her property for political assignments of DPP which he defected to.

“Due to the defendant’s refusal to return the vehicle to the registered titleholder and owner thereof the claimant herein has suffered conversion of her motor vehicle and loss of use thereof,” reads part of the summons.

Banda has therefore asked the court to order the return of the vehicle to her or PP and also that Ngwira pays her damages for conversion of the vehicle in question and loss of use.

“Wherefore the claimant prays for an order that the defendant be condemned in costs of this action,” it reads.

When contacted, Ngwira said he remains surprised that after dealing with him privately, Banda has decided to take the matter to the public by engaging the court.

“I am not clinging to all these things being mentioned, but as at now, I have advised my lawyer and I want Malawians to know the real truth, and appreciate what transpired for me to be found in possession of these things,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday.

But deputy spokesperson for PP Ackson Kalaile Banda said separately that Ngwira has no excuse, especially now that Banda has come in and also after the elapsing of the seven-day ultimatum which he was given a week ago.





Source link