The reports reaching faceofmalawi indicate that two more lawyers representing former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda have discharged themselves from the Zambia maize purchase case in which he is accused of corruption.

The two lawyers are Jai Banda and Madalitso Mmeta. Banda was also representing Chaponda’s co-accused Rashid Tayub, one of the directors at Transglobe Produce Export Limited.

This is the second time Chaponda has been dumped by a lawyer after Frank Mbeta also ceased representing him in November last year citing his tight schedule with other cases at the High Court

More to come……