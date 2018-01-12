Gospel artist, Khetwayo has joined maestro Faith Mussa on what is now called the Mdidi wa Jehovah tour.

Starting on Saturday, January 13 the two, along with a band and another Christian rapper, Mista Gray will perform at DMI University in Mangochi.

Also performing on the day will be DMI praise team. The show is expected to start from 1 pm to 5 in the evening.

Khetwayo says the concept came from a practicing session: “So one day we were practicing and writing music, then we started talking about a possible college tour whose main aim is to go to and preach”.

He says that is evidenced from the charge on the door; Mk500.00 for two people.

A collaborative record from the two could materialize sometime in the future.

Faith Mussa is this year billed for the Lake of Stars return.

He is also geared to perform at this year’s annual SXSW concert in USA.

