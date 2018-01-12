



Former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames coach, Kinnah Phiri, has reversed his decision to terminate his contract with Botswana Premiership side, Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Phiri signed a two-year contract with Chiefs, but after a few weeks, he wrote his employers, asking for the termination of the contract, accusing the team of breaching the contract and making false promises.

In a letter addressed to Chiefs, Phiri cited unpaid salary, unfurnished house, with a very uncomfortable old bed, non-payment of medical bills and the team’s reluctance to provide him a car, as the reasons behind his decision to terminate the contract.

But speaking from his home in Mzuzu, the 62-year-old coach said he changed his mind after the team promised to address his concerns.

“I will be leaving for Botswana, anytime, to start my new job at Mochudi. It is true that I wrote the team to terminate the contract because I was not happy with their unfulfilled contractual agreements.

“So, the team’s Executive [Committee] called me, and we discussed this issue, and they assured me that they would sort out my concerns,” Phiri said.

The Bullets legend said he was waiting to sort out his passport issues in Malawi.

“But before I go, I will send my agent to confirm if the team has worked on the issues I raised. My main concerns were on accommodation and transport, so if they sort out these problems, then I am ready to go,” Phiri said.

Chiefs Chairperson, Ernest Molome, on Wednesday confirmed to have addressed Kinnah’s concerns.

“We talked over the issues he raised. He [Kinnah] is our coach. He has a running contract with us. I understand [that] he is still in Malawi to renew his passport, but he will be in the country, possibly, this weekend. We have already sent him an air ticket, so there are no issues with him,” Molome said.

The second-round of the Botswana Premier League is underway.

Chiefs are among successful teams in Botswana, after winning the country’s league championship four times and two trophies. The team was founded in 1972.

But lately, Chiefs have been struggling financially and were involved in a pay dispute with former coach Bongani Mafu.

Recently, Phiri terminated his contract with Tanzanian side, Mbeya City Council FC, over unpaid dues.

Phiri is Malawi’s revered coach after guiding Bullets to their first-ever group stage appearance in the Caf Champions League in 2004.

He also took the Flames to the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Angola in 2010.





