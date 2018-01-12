Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency Lucius Banda has come out of cocoon to confess that witchcraft is really being practiced in the country.

Lucius’ confession comes at a time when it is crime to call some a witch and the constitution of the land does not recognize witchcraft practice.

Writing on his official facebook page seen by faceofmalawi Banda expressed concern of over the challenges that the project drilling borehole is facing his constituency.

“I am so puzzled… all my life I never believed in witchcraft but after inspecting the borehole drillers who are failing to get water on three attempts at a certain village in my constituency, where there is a man openly challanging that we can’t find water unless we put the borehole near his house…eeeeeish so this thing is real?” wrote Banda.

The post attracted mixed reactions with many people criticizing the man in question.

Geoffrey Chavura wrote: “Akulu just tell the community to take action on this greedy man. If he wants mjigo at his house osakumba wake bwanji.”

Another concerned citizen identified as Roy Vuitton Chabwera wrote “This thing is real, you don’t have to be a believer but just acknowledge it’s existence. Mjigo pakhomo basi.”

On his part, Tony Chizengera wrote: “Its real. I had a similar experience in Mulanje where I was constructing a bridge.”

Meanwhile a circular humanist George Thindwa says witchcraft is not real and challenged anyone who is wizard to face him.