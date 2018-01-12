Lilongwe based lawyer, Nicely Msowoya, Managing Partner for N.C. Msowoya & Associates, says he will take up defense for Hip Hop artist, Mwiza Chavura, who is wanted by police for questioning over his derogatory song ‘Rape’.

Msowoya says the manner in which some civil activists and sections of society have condemned him might have an effect on the prosecution process.

“My coming in is to guarantee that he faces a fair trial and that the outcome of the process is determined by legal premises, and not emotions, zeal or as a means of gratuitous rights advocacy”.

Msowoya says he has made an offer, but it is up to Chavura to “exercise his option of whether to take it or not”

“I have to be approached first,” he said.

When reached for comment, Chavura said he appreciates the support and will get in contact with the lawyer.

Chavura’s song has attracted enormous attention to rape issues over the past few days. His second installment to the song is a message about consequences of rape.

Asked on calls made by Malawi Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera, to surrender himself to the nearest police station, Chavura said: “I will not answer that question”.

The Police are working with the censorship board to come up with changes which will be communicated to the public.