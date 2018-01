Malawi Human Rights Defenders Forum has lamented the manner in which the government has raised non-governmental organisations (NGOs) annual fees by almost 1 900 percent to about K1 million, alleging that there were sinister motives…

The post Malawi rights defenders accuse govt of plot to stifle civic space: NGO fees hike raises governance questions appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link