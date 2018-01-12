



WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Embassy in Washington D.C. in the United States of America (USA) is scheduled to hold 2018 Malawi Diaspora Conference in USA in September 2018.

The Embassy has organized the conference as a platform for building and promoting working relationships between the government and Malawian living in diaspora particularly in the USA.

It aims to facilitate diaspora participation and engagement in the development and growth of the country as outlined in the draft National Diaspora Engagement Policy.

A statement on the website of the Embassy of Malawi in Washington, D.C, said the conference will be a first step for implementation as well as act as a platform to promote working relationship between government and its diaspora in the USA to help them be involved in the development of the country.

“The Malawi Embassy would like to invite members of the Malawi diaspora in the U.S. to a conference in 2018 in which His Excellency President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

“The number of Malawians in the diaspora who have the potential to play strategic roles in the country’s development has increased due to globalization and transitionalism over the past few years.

Government fully recognizes the need to engage the diaspora in development activities of the country,” the overview communication stated.

According to the website, registration of the conference will start soon and keynote speakers shall be made known in due course.

The conference will share an objective understanding of the development challenges at home for their intervention so that they can strengthen partnerships for experience, knowledge and skills transfer after ascertaining available professional and technical resources within the diaspora communities.

The 2018 Diaspora Conference is being organized by Government through the Diaspora Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in conjunction with the Malawi Embassy in USA.

So far according to the communication, the scheduled conference has the support of the various Malawian diaspora organizations in the USA, and some of their leaders have been incorporated into the planning process.

