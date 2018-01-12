“I was approached by chiefs and some constituents who asked me to stand in the forthcoming elections. I have made thorough consultations and decided to contest.”

“Among the major problems that people face here include lack of potable water and a poor road network. I have all along stayed here in the village and I know the problems of the people. It’s my wish to help develop the area,” he said.

The singer of Alimi Tidalakwanji also disclosed that he is going to stand as member of Parliament [MP] for Machinga Central Constituency on a DPP ticket

Bokosi will compete against the incumbent MP Shaibu Kaliati of United Democratic Front (UDF), the Reverend Rex Chitekwe and a Mrs Khembo (both independent) who have so far shown interest to contest.