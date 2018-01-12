



Masters Security FC players have resumed training in Lilongwe, ahead of their Confederation of African Football (Caf) Confederations Cup preliminary round match against Petro de Luanda of Angola.

Masters General Secretary, Zacharia Nyirenda, confirmed that they have settled misunderstandings with their players over unpaid dues, dating back to November 2017.

The players boycotted the just-ended season’s final TNM Super League game, which was schedule for Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre, against Nyasa Big Bullets.

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) fined Masters K1 million for failing to honour the game.

Now all appears well as Masters started training at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on a high on Tuesday.

Nyirenda said the players have resumed training after being assured by their sponsor that they would be paid soon.

“We are glad that the sponsor has assured us of the payment. The players have understood [our position], and meanwhile, concentration is on our match against Petro de Luanda. We are also working on registering other players that we failed to do so by the set deadline,” Nyirenda said.

Masters striker Vincent Nyangulu yesterday said the majority of the players were happy to return to training, adding that “management has resolved our concerns.”

The Lilongwe team registered 15 players by December 31 2017 deadline, and are now having to pay through Football Association of Malawi to register the remaining 15 players.

Nyirenda said they have registered five more players for the continental competition.

Mas ters Coach, Abbas Makawa, said the performance of his charges was, on the first day of training, promising.

“Of course, we are yet to make a proper assessment of the players because, on Tuesday, we were disrupted by heavy rains here in Lilongwe. The players have been on holiday, and it is obvious that they need to work on fitness,” Makawa said.

Masters will represent Malawi in the continental competitions alongside Be Forward Wanderers who will compete in the Caf Champions League, after being drawn against AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





