Zambia national football team has had a nightmarish welcoming in Morocco ahead of CHAN tournament following some hotels’ refusal to accommodate the team.

The Chipolopolo boys are facing avoidance on the grounds that they may carry cholera bacteria, after their country has been hit by the disease. Zambia has been affected by the disease to a greater extent.

Reports by Zambian news outlets indicate that the Zambian team is being denied accommodation and handshakes in Morocco.

The Citizen reported yesterday that owners of a hotel where the Zambia delegation was schedule to camp reported to CAF president Ahmad Ahmad in withdrawing their interest to host the Southern African side.

The cholera outbreak in Lusaka has not spared the neighbouring Malawi where lives have been lost.

However, the Chipolopolo Boys started facing segregation in South African two days ago, during a warm up match against that country’s club Orlando Pirates. The visitors were denied handshakes but the final result of the game was in their favour as they won 3-1.

CHAN tournament involves only players who are playing in their domestic leagues. This year’s edition is kicking off over the weekend with Zambia being among the favourites to win the cup.