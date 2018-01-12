



The dust has now settled on Blessings Tembo’s transfer controversy as the midfielder yesterday started training with Be Forward Wanderers at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) after parting ways with Silver Strikers.

Tembo found himself in a tight spot when he signed a three-year deal with the Nomads on December 31, 2017 following the expiry of his contract with the Bankers but he changed his mind a day later, saying he was returning to Silver.

However, after training with the Nomads yesterday, the player said it has always been his wish to play for Wanderers and he is happy to have finally joined the Lali Lubani Road outfit.

“My heart lies at Wanderers and I am happy that my wish has finally been fulfilled. I made this choice a long time ago, but some family issues stood in my way. Now that the issues have been resolved, I feel at peace to be a Wanderers player,” he said.

Wanderers assistant coach Bob Mpinganjira said they have welcomed Tembo and they will do their best to let him feel at home as they leave for Mozambique today to have an international strength-testing match against UD Songo this weekend in preparation for their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign.

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao yesterday said they expected Tembo to join them after he signed the contract.

“Tembo has always been welcome. There was a lot of talk about this issue but we were not shaken because we definitely knew the player would be with us. We brought him for a reason and we are happy to have him,” he said.

Silver general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda refused to comment on the latest development, saying the club has agreed not to talk about the issue anymore.

The development means Wanderers have seven new faces ahead of their CAF campaign as they have also taken on board Niyikiza Aimabre from Nyasa Big Bullets, Misheck Botomani and Dennis Chembezi from Premier Bet Wizards alongside Dan Kumwenda, Peter Cholopi and William Thole from Azam Tigers.

The post My heart lies at Wanderers—Tembo appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link