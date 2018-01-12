Nyasa Big Bullets have dissolved the Noel Lipipa led executive committee to pave way for a board of directors which has been appointed to run the team as a limited company.

This was announced on Thursday during a press briefing held at Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) offices, in Blantyre.

Speaking at the briefing, NMC board chairperson, Konrad Buckle said the executive committee has been replaced by a nine man board of directors in which he has been named the president for the board which will run Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We need the support of the fans and the media because it’s not going to be easy. We believe ten years from now, when perhaps all the elite local clubs will have gone commercial, people will look back and salute us for pioneering this drive,” said Buckle.

In an interview with Malawi24, Fleetwood Haiya who is now Bullets Chief Executive Officer said it is only the supporters committee currently led by Stone Mwamadi which will be operating.

“What it means by having this board is that the executive committee of Bullets has been dissolved and it’s only the supporters committee which will still be operating, with the supporters chairman automatically becoming a board member,” said Haiya.

On the role of the board, Haiya explained: “The board will oversee the day to day operations of the club which will have permanent staff in place.

“The directors will not be involved on a daily basis, because we will have full time employees in various departments like accounts, technical, communication and more. The directors will only look after the employees who will report to them before they will in turn report to the board. We are in the process of setting up a vision, mission and objective for the company. Once that is done, we will set targets for each director,” said Haiya.

Former Bullets chairperson, Noel Lipipa, is now sales and marketing director while Chifundo Makande who was the team’s treasurer has been appointed as the finance director.

Former Bullets Chairman, Malinda Chinyama, who faulted the outgoing executive committee for flouting some procedures in the takeover process has been appointed Bullets technical director.

There are five board members namely Albert Chigoga, Escort Chinula, Reverend Moses Kanjerwa, and Dimitri and Demo Kalaitzis.

The role of Legal Director will be handled by legal firm M&M Global.

NMC has already purchased a Marcopolo team bus as well as land for a new stadium and the team will be listed on Malawi Stock Exchange.

The new owners will also build three club houses in all the three regions of the country.

Commenting on the development, veteran soccer pundit Charles Nyirenda described it as timely and positive for football.

“I have often mentioned that, ownership is the way to go for Malawi football. Owners can heavily invest in the club like we have seen in other countries, while sponsors are restricted to the agreed package,” said Nyirenda.

Below is the list of the board of directors for NMC Bullets.

President – Konrad Buckle

CEO – Fleetwood Haiya

Finance Director – Chifundo Makande

Director of supporters – Stone Mwamadi

Director of supporters development -Sidik Malinga

Sales and marketing director – Noel Lipipa

Legal Director – M and M Global

Technical Director – Malinda Chinyama

Board members

Albert Chigoga

Rev Moyenda Kanjerwa

Dimitri Kalaitzis

Demo Kalaitzis

Escort Chinula