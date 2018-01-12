Nyasa Big Bullets have completed their second signing, roping in Flames Under 20 forward Patrick Phiri from Premier Bet Wizards on a three year deal.

Phiri completed his move on Friday at Bullets offices in Blantyre.

This is Bullets’ second signing in 24 hours after also bringing in Righteous Banda from Civil Sporting Club.

Bullets team manager James Chilapondwa confirmed the development.

“Signed, sealed and delivered. Welcome home boy,” he said.

Phiri made headlines in Zambia during the Cosafa youth championship last year.

Earlier this week, Bullets almost signed Lazarus Nyemera from Mzuni FC but they were outsmarted by Silver Strikers who were quick to re-sign the player on a three year contract.

The 13 time Super League champions finished second on the standings last season, just two points behind champions Be Forward Wanderers who won the title for the first time in 11 years.