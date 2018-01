In a shocking incident, a pregnant 18-year-old girl was forced to deliver her baby in a bathroom drainage at Phalombe Health Centre. The girl, Alinafe Mtsinje of Filisi Village in Traditional Authority Kaduya in the district delivered the…

