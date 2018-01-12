The bra specialist to the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth, has been relieved of her job after revealing a special secret.

The upmarket underwear company that supplied lingerie to the Queen has had its warrant scrapped after a tell-all book gave details of royal fittings.

Rigby & Peller held the royal warrant for 57 years, but was stripped of support when June Kenton, who transformed it into a world-leading retailer, wrote a book about her work.

The 82-year-old stayed on the firm’s board and continued to fit the Queen’s bras at Buckingham Palace even when Belgian company Van de Velde bought her majority stake in 2011.

Her professional relationship with Queen Elizabeth II came to an end shortly after her book – title Storm in a D-Cup – was published in March 2016, according to the Daily Express.

Mrs Kenton bought Rigby & Peller with her husband in 1982, paying £20,000, but sold her stake for £8million 29 years later.

It was revealed on Tuesday her company lost the royal warrant that it had held since 1960 because she wrote about fitting the Queen, detailing she was half-dressed at the time and that the fitting was carried out in front of her corgis.

She also offered intimate details about fittings with Princess Diana, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.