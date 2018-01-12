Reggae group Black Missionaries has said they are still enjoying their holiday despite coming out this weekend to hold two performances.

The group held their last show in Blantyre on Boxing Day at Mibawa Multipurpose Hall where they announced that they were taking a break.

But having only rested for a short time the group has already come out and will hold two gigs this weekend starting tomorrow at Premier Lodge in Blantyre and then Modern Park in Balaka on Sunday.

The show at Premier Lodge will see Black Missionaries performing alongside Anthony Makondetsa, Yanjanani Chumbu, Tamanyawaka Chavula and Khozie Masimbe.

The same crew except Chavula will perform at Modern Park in Balaka on Sunday.

“We are still on a break but then with the long weekend but also as part of commemorating the Chilembwe Day, we thought of giving people a treat,” said Blacks’ lead vocalist Anjiru Fumulani.

Black Missionaries has revealed that it will be working on Kuimba 11 which is expected to be finalised in March.

Some quarters have said that the reggae group which held a lot of shows across the country last year does not give itself enough rest.

“This is our work and so we are not worried with performing frequently. We practice very hard and sometimes we come out because of the demand from people. But as I said the holiday still continues and we are set for Kuimba 11,” Anjiru said.

Makondetsa missed out of the Boxing Day show at Mibawa as he was ill.

But he said recently that he was fine.

On the Chilembwe Day, Anjiru said:

“Chilembwe fought for this country to gain this freedom we are enjoying today so as artists we also take time to commemorate the day. In this case we have shows to give people a treat.”