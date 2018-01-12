The cholera outbreak in Zambia is giving psychological torment to the country`s national team as recently the team has been denied accommodation by hotels in Morocco in fear the players might have carried the bacteria from home.

The owners of a named luxury hotel where Zambia was scheduled to camp, informed CAF president Ahmad Ahmad that they would not accommodate any Zambian delegation.

It is reported that team officials were forced to look for accommodation elsewhere for the Chipolopolo boys.

Earlier in Dubai, the authorities only allowed the delegation to land during the night.

It has also been learnt that in South Africa, Orland Pirate players and officials almost refused to shake hands with Chipolopolo players during the friendly match played.

Zambia beat Orlando Pirates 3-1 in preparation for the CHAN tournament which kicks off in Morocco this weekend.