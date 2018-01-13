



Relegated Chitipa United have received K2.9 million as transfer fee for striker Abel Mwakilama’s move to Portuguese Second Division side Sporting Clube de Esmoriz.

Mwakilama is on the verge of signing a three-year deal with the Portuguese club.

Meanwhile, the player is finalising his travel arrangements in Lilongwe before departing for Portugal.

The former Under-20 national team player is expected to be part of Esmoriz Academy where he will be promoted to the senior team if he impresses.

Chitipa United general secretary Marshal Mwenechanya confirmed receiving the transfer fee.

“The Portuguese club offered us $ 4000 [about K2.9 million]. Actually we used part of the money to meet our costs towards the end of the just-ended season,” he said.

Mwenechanya said they accepted the transfer fee because their interest was for the player to sign for the European club.

“We did not want to block him from the prospects of a bright future,” he said.

However, soccer analyst Charles Nyirenda described the package as too little and that Chitipa United would have bargained for more.

“That is voluntary enslavement; you cannot accept K2.9 million for Super League player. Chitipa United have spent more than that in developing the player,” he said.

Mwakilama inspired Chitipa to earn TNM Super League promotion after netting 38 goals in 35 games during the 2016 Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Simama Premier Division campaign.

Former Mafco FC striker Richard Mbulu also signed for a Portuguese Second Division side Assocciacao Desportiva Saojoanense from Mozambican club Costa do Sol recently. n

