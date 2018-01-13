Acts 8:9-10 “But there was a certain man called Simon, who previously practiced sorcery in the city and astonished the people of Samaria, claiming that he was someone great, to whom they all gave heed, from the least to the greatest, saying, “This man is the great power of God.”

God has His principles which are found in His Word. If something is not consistent with the Word of God, then avoid it even if there is power because different powers have different sources.

According to the opening scripture a wizard was praised as if he was using the power of God. I want to warn you brethren, many are magicians in the church of God.

Many false ones have arisen and are victimising many. We counsel and help many victims who approach us for assistance.

They thought they were following men of God without knowing that they were following magicians. So I don’t want you to be a victim.

Be careful there is a very big network of magicians in this world. I know their network and they know that we know them. Many people including fellow ministers are falling prey to this network.

They mostly use money to bring many to themselves. They don’t have the Word of God but they seem to have some money.

For example we have cheaters all over the world that tell people to type Amen and within a week, they will get a car. Some cheaters ask people to resend so called spiritual chain message and then they would receive a gift from God.

Then same message may threaten them that if they ignore, something bad will happen. That message cannot be from God because God doesn’t work like that. God wants man to use His Word without fear. He can’t give us spirit of fear.

Dont forward a message nor type an Amen to receive anything. That’s a message from the devil even though it may sound godly.

Sometimes witchdoctors have gone in church. Am speaking this with knowledge and don’t apologize for it. Some are following witch doctors thinking they are men of God. Look at what they stress much on.

Its physical objects and not on God. Formerly magicians used to give people herbs and now in Christ they may resort to the same herbs but now they would administer what are called HOLY OR ANOINTED herbs.

But mode of doing may be the same where they tell people to bury the holy or anointed herbs around the house. They may quote wrong scriptures to back themselves such as Anointed handkerchiefs of Paul.

However the Bible says during the time of Paul these were taken to the sick who could not come to the session because of their sickness. In addition Paul was never selling them and never recommended them as a doctrine in any of his letter.

They were never used to get a job, wisdom, promotion, marriage or any favour. The were not used by anybody who could themselves go to meet Paul.

And they were mostly used once on the sick or possessed person and not as everyday ritual that will replace prayer and doing of the Word.

No tradition should replace prayer and the doing of the Word. Be warned and be careful so that nobody cheats you. They have simply replaced the old lucky charms with these things.

Students are forced to buy anointed pens to pass examinations. Our sisters are buying GET MARRIED SOON anointed stickers for quick marriage. What a shame in the body of Christ.

Old times they used to put lucky strings around neck or wrist, today they have developed what are called anointed necklaces or bracelets. Be careful and be warned. I have even delivered many victims and others have even gone mad. Throw them away today before you go to mental hospital tomorrow.

Jesus never taught us that. He left us with the Word and the Holy Spirit. Use the Word and be filled and led by the Spirit and see victory after victory in your life. Use the Word and prayer and not sticker for your protection.

Confession

I am a doer of the Word. I will never accept to be cheated. I am in Christ and in his Word and will stick to the Word. In Him I live, dwell and have my being. In Jesus name. Amen.

