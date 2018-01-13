The country’s renowned professional football players’ agent Felix Ngamanya Sapao has revealed that he is sending national under 20 sensation Peter Banda to Serbia this year.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Sapao said he has an agreement with Banda’s club Griffin Young Stars to send the boy to Europe once he sits for his Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams.

“He has not signed a contract with me yet, but I have an agreement with Griffin to take the player to Europe once he’s done with his secondary school in July. I have a friend in Serbia who I work with and he’s the one who will organise everything for him that side.

“This boy will not play in the Super League despite strong interest from some big clubs,” said Sapao.

He also disclosed that Banda, son to former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets star Chikondi Banda, has had glaring advances from clubs within the continent.

“He is also being tracked by some teams in Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa but we have agreed to send him to Europe,” added Sapao.

Last year, Banda inspired Griffin to their first ever FMB under 20 national and starred for the Malawi under 20 at the COSAFA Youth Championship in Zambia.

He is the only local player under Sapao’s stable but he could soon be joined by Be Forward Wanderers blossoming left back Precious Sambani.

“I have watched him twice and there is no doubt that Sambani is a talented lad, but I have to find out more about him before we can reach an agreement, because for me talent alone isn’t enough, the player’s character and football background also matters. I have a strong network and reputation within Africa and beyond, so I always strive to protect that reputation by working with disciplined players,” added Sapao.

Besides Banda, Sapao has clients in other countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Among the big names he has worked with before is former Flames captain Peter Mponda for whom he brokered a transfer from Bullets to Monomotapa back in the years.

Sapao was also involved in Flames star Dalitso Sailesi’s move from Bullets to Zambian side Lusaka Dynamos last year.