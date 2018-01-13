



Battle-hardened forward Esau Kanyenda says he has some issues to settle with his club Be Forward Wanderers before he reports for training.

Kanyenda was among the few players who did not report for training when the Nomads regrouped at Blantyre Sports Club on Tuesday to kick-start their preparations for Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League campaign.

There are reports that the veteran forward is not reporting for training until the club pays him signing-on fee balance amounting to about K2 million.

“There is an issue that I need to sort out with the club before I can report for training, that is why I have not yet reported for pre-season training,” he said in an interview yesterday.

“Ask the team manager [Stevie Madeira] or the general secretary [Mike Butao], they should be in a position to comment.”

But Madeira said Kanyenda was sorting out some personal issues in Lilongwe where his family is based.

“We are expecting him to be here by Friday,” he said.

Kenyenda played a vital role in the Nomads’ TNM Super League triumph by scoring eight goals.

At some point during the campaign he scored in six consecutive matches. n

