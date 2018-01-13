The 2017 Airtel Top 8 top goal scorer Khumbo Ng’ambi has told Be Forward Wanderers to release him since he has noted that he is not in the club’s plans for the 2018 season.

Ng’ambi was left out of the Wanderers squad that travelled to Mozambique on Friday.

Earlier this week, Wanderers released 10 players and Ng’ambi was not one of them.

He however told Malawi24 yesterday that he wants to be released so he can join another club.

“Am not hearing anything from the club that’s why am here (Mzuzu) today (Friday). I called Wanderers to release me since my contract expires next year,” said Ng’ambi.

According to reports, newly promoted Karonga United want to sign Ng’ambi during this transfer window.

Ng’ambi joined Wanderers from former Super League side Mzuzu United and has been at the club for two years.