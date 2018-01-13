



Lawrence Waya Academy are the champions of the 2017 Mzuzu City Under-17 Presidential Football League.

The academy won the nine-team league after accumulating 29 points, Sanwecka FC are the runners-up with 26 points while Topic are third with 20 points.

Lawrence Waya Academy team manager Khumbo Sibale attributed the win to hard work.

“Our focus is to participate in the 2018 FMB Under-20 League. We, therefore, worked hard to demonstrate our potential,” he said.

For being champions the academy side received K200 000 while Sanwecka and Topic got K125 000 and K75 000, respectively.

Speaking during prize presentation at Katoto Secondary School football ground on Saturday, National Youth Football Association (NYFA) executive member Wasauka Nyirenda expressed satisfaction with the running of the league.

“I am happy that the league has ended well, it is nice that we have such tournaments because that is where we can tap talent for the junior national teams.

“Let me also encourage you to work hard at school,” he said.

Northern Region Youth Football Association (NRYFA) chairperson Mwayi Mwaza urged Lawrence Waya Academy to continue training hard so that they should also do well in the FMB Under-20.

Chikumbutso Salima of Lawrence Waya academy clinched the Golden Boot accolade with 15 goals.

The academy was founded by celebrated former Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets forward Lawtence ‘Lule’ Waya. n

