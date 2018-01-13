Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda Campus will reopen this month.

The institution was closed on 13th December, 2017 following demonstrations by students on 7th, 8th and the night of 12th December.

During the protests, the students damaged property belonging to the university, staff members and the public.

“The University Management would like to inform its students that the Campus will re-open on 22nd January 2018,” says a statement from the university.

University management has however told the students that they will have to re-register for the semester.

For any student to re-register, they will have to pay MK3,400 as contribution towards replacement/­­repairing of property destroyed and damaged during the demonstrations.

Apart from this, each student will have to sign a consent letter that they will abide by the existing rules and regulations of the university which include the University Act, the Statutes and the Students Rules and Regulations.

Students will also be required to show proof that they have paid not less than 50% of the annual fees and those on Government Loan will have to show proof that they have been granted a loan.

The fracas that led to closure of the school started after the students were denied a school bus by management to ferry them to Escom House at City Centre, where the students wanted to deliver a petition on persistent blackouts.

During the demonstrations, students closed roads, burned tyres, broke property and injured some workers.

Police responded by firing teargas at the students.