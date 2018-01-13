The Nkukula court in Lumbadzi has sentenced a 38-year-old man to 12 months in jail for duping a 24-year-old woman after lying to her that he would help her secure a job.

The court heard through police prosecutor Sergeant Patrick Mkumbi of Kanengo Police that the man identified as Charles Mulingo, in December last year, obtained money amounting to K135, 000 from the woman after promising her that he would help her secure employment with the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

Sergeant Mkumbi told the court that the convict had presented himself to the woman as an employee of MRA.

He further said that the victim reported the matter to the police after she established that the convict was not an employee of the organisation.

In court, Mulingo pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining money by false pretence under section 319 of the penal code.

While passing the sentence, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa bemoaned the conduct of the convict which she described as deplorable. She advised members of the general public to follow proper procedures when seeking employment to avoid being duped in a similar manner.

She further observed that there are numerous tricksters within our communities who are ready to steal from desperate job seekers hence the need for the court to pass meaningful penalties which can deter others.

Charles Mulingo hails from Kunenekude village, TA Kandulu in Mwanza district.