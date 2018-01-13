



The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Kingdom ruling Conservative Party.

A copy of the MoU Malawi News has seen says the aim of the agreement is to underpin the development and implementation of Southern African Centre Right Parties Network, to which MCP is a member.

“The purpose of the MoU is that the parties have committed to work together and participate in activities designed to help the parties in the network. The parties shall participate fully in programme activities designed to activate desirable outcomes including (but not limited to) policy, accountability, representation and citizen participation,” reads the document.

In the three-year MOU, parties will evaluate effectiveness and adherence to the agreements annually through mechanism to be agreed mutually and can be modified if there is a need.

The party’s Deputy Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka, who represented MCP in Johannesburg, South Africa during the signing of the MoU on Thursday, described the agreement a sign of confidence international partners have in the rebranded MCP, under the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera.

According to Mkaka, the party stands to benefit more as they have agreed to discuss ways to improve policies and developments that will reflect the concerns and priorities of citizens in the country.

Mkaka, who was accompanied by the party’s Treasurer General, Rhino Chiphiko, said MCP expects to learn from the Conservative Party in terms of managing intra-party democracy.

“The memorandum will help our party a lot. We will gain exposure and experience and a lot of lessons,” Mkaka said.

He added: “The memorandum of understanding between MCP and the Conservative Party of UK and the MoU between the Conservative Party and a newly launched Network of Centre- Right has come at the right time as the country is going to the polls next year.”





