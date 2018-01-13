The Central Bankers have invaded Police Headquarters to sign Mphatso Phillimon for K4.5 million on a three year deal.

Phillimon, who was Blue Eagles’ top goal scorer last season, completed his switch on Saturday afternoon to become Silver Strikers’ second signing in the ongoing transfer window.

His signing comes as a relief to the Central Bankers who are hoping the forward will replace Mathews Sibale who joined Costol do Sol of Mozambique.

The Bankers also lost their influential captain Blessings Tembo to Be Forward Wanderers but made amends when they re-signed Lazarus Nyemera from Mzuni FC.

Last season, the Area 47 giants finished third in the standings despite registering a single defeat throughout the campaign.

Phillimon scored 13 goals in his debut season with Blue Eagles.

So far, Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers are the busiest in the transfer market.

Wanderers have already signed six players, with Bullets signing two players but according to reports, they are not yet done with transfers as they are hunting for an attacking midfielder.