A form three student at Ntcheu Secondary School died on Thursday after being struck by a hit and run driver along the Ntcheu-Balaka M1 road.

Ntcheu police spokesperson Henry Chigalu has identified the deceased as Clinton Mughogho, 18, from Chinkuluchina village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district.

According to Chigalu, after the first routine roll call on Thursday, Mughogho who is believed to have been in the company of fellow students, sneaked out of the school campus for a drinking spree at Mphate trading centre which is two kilometres away.

“It is believed that he was very drunk when coming back and as he was trying to cross the road he failed to properly judge the coming vehicle and was run over by vehicle,” Chigalu said.

Mughogho died on the spot due to head injuries.

According to Chigalu, the student’s death was known by the school authorities through a misunderstanding that broke out as the deceased’s uncle invaded the boys’ hostel with the aim of collecting belongings of the student without the knowledge of school teachers.

“His demise came to be known to the school authorities through a commotion that erupted between his uncle and the students, the latter invaded the school hostels looking for the deceased’s belongings same night without the knowledge of the authorities,” he explained.

The police publicist further disclosed that at the moment, it is yet to be known as to which students were with the deceased.

He added that after the news that one of the students had died, a second roll call was made and the rest of the students answered when their names were mentioned.

Meanwhile, the police in the district have strongly warned motorists who choose not to report accidents to police that the law will deal with them once found.