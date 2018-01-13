United States of America (USA) president Donald Trump has come under fire for his vulgar description of African countries as well as El Salvador and Haiti.

The outspoken leader called the countries in question shitholes on Thursday during a meeting with senators on immigration issues.

He said this as he expressed displeasure with immigrants from those countries entering USA.

His remarks have been described as racist with world leaders condemning the comments. This resulted into US diplomats being summoned in the countries that have fallen victims to Trump’s tongue, as a sign of anger with the comments.

Former president of Mexico Vincente Fox who has been an outspoken critic of Trump said in a tweet that the USA leader’s mouth is the foulest shithole in the world.

“America’s greatness was built on diversity. Trump’s mouth was the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you announce who is welcome in America and who is not? America’s greatness is based on diversity, or have you forgotten your migration background Donald?” He tweeted

Botswana’s government called Trump’s comments reprehensible and racist. While Uganda described the comments as unfortunate and regrettable.

The African Union (AU) at large, has been alarmed by Trump’s comments. Its spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said: “Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice.”

Former Haitian President Laurent Lamothe added up to the numbers of those expressing diplomatic fury when he said Trump had shown lack of respect and ignorance.

Despite USA being among the driving forces of the United Nations, the world organisation has also not sided with Trump on the matter.